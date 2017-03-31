The Morning After: Friday, March 31st 2017

There and back again, again.SpaceX proves its rockets are reusable



Last night SpaceX launched a cargo mission into orbit, then landed the Falcon 9 rocket booster safely on its drone ship. While that has become almost routine, what's new is that for the first time, the company reused a rocket that had already made the trip. Being able to reuse booster rockets will be a big part of dropping the price tag on space travel, and Elon Musk says that this time SpaceX even recovered the nose cone -- a $6 million part on its own.

You can pre-order now at Microsoft retail stores.

Microsoft has its own version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 (updated)

Samsung has bundled Microsoft apps like Skype, OneDrive, OneNote and more on its phones and tablets for a while now. But when it comes to the Galaxy S8, the two companies are taking their partnership a step further. Microsoft is selling a special Samsung Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition that comes loaded with apps and services like Office, OneDrive, Outlook and Cortana. It's interesting that Microsoft's virtual assistant would be included given that these two new handsets are the big debut of Samsung's Bixby.



It's not exactly what we asked for

Twitter changed replies



Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you -- Twitter changed its reply style. The company has been working on this tweak for a while, and the good news is that it stops things like @names, quote tweets, images or polls from counting towards your 140 character limit. Of course, users have already found ways to annoy each other with the feature by creating massive @reply canoes.



'We're thankful for everything he did for Oculus and VR.'

Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey leaves Facebook



Palmer Luckey, co-founder of Oculus VR and creator of the Rift headset, is no longer with the company. After the news that he'd donated $10,000 to a group spreading pro-Trump memes, the 24-year old had increasingly shied away from the public eye. That even went as far as skipping last October's Oculus Connect event so as not to be a "distraction" to the news coming out of the conference.

Five years later...NASA probe Juno captures Jupiter's poles in glorious detail



Finally, Juno's taken some nice snaps.



It's an interactive relaxation app from the makers of 'Monument Valley'.Sway is a slick meditation app that makes sure you relax

Sway is a smartphone-based meditation (kind of) game, that comes from Ustwo, the company behind acclaimed mobile hit Monument Valley. No, this isn't a dreamily designed puzzler, but the same gentle aesthetics and attention to detail are definitely found in this app's DNA. Mat Smith managed to test Sway out a few times earlier this week and says it's a cleverly distracting way to get into mindfulness.



51.4 megapixels in a DSLR-like body

Fujifilm GFX 50S review



We spent a week with a $6,500 camera and (probably) didn't drop it. Sure, the GFX 50S might be better if it had 4K video, but most buyers will be here for the pictures, and they did not disappoint.

