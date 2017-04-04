Kanye West album is the first to go platinum from streaming alone

There were claims that the album went platinum in October, but those were never validated.

To some extent, Chance the Rapper has stolen Kanye's thunder by having the first truly streaming-only album to both hit the Billboard 200 and win a Grammy. Still, this is an important milestone -- it shows that you can achieve massive commercial success in music without having to offer permanent copies. Although it'll likely be a while before artists are regularly managing this feat, it now seems more like a matter of time than anything else.