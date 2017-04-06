E-volo's electric 'air taxi' picks up passengers next year

"By 2018, the first Volocopter 2X models with special permit are set to be used as flying taxis in pilot projects," a press release reads. E-Volo says that the 2X can be piloted by anyone with a Sport Pilot License and that the aircraft should be pretty easy to fly given its automatic height and position control.

The VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) is electric, so it runs incredibly quietly, which might give it an advantage over things like the Icon A5 personal aircraft. Next up? Getting the 2X certified for flight by the German government and, further out, developing a four-seater model with international approval. Somebody call The Jetson family.