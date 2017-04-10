Sling TV's $5 Cloud DVR arrives on Android and Roku

Sling TV's Cloud DVR feature is slowly becoming available for more subscribers. Now folks who use Android and Roku devices to stream live TV can pay $5 extra a month to store 50 hours of video on Sling's servers for anywhere/anytime viewing -- half as many hours that beta testers had access to in November. Of course, the Cloud DVR tools (like rewinding and skipping commercials) aren't available across every channel, which puts a damper on having them in the first place. And it even calls the entire feature's name into question, to be honest.
If you aren't a fan of how Sling cuts its jib, similar functionality is also available on PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. Albeit, each has its own set of caveats to deal with so it's up to you to decide what's important.
