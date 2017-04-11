Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AMD
save
Save
share

AMD's mid-range Ryzen 5 processors start rolling out

They offer more power than Intel's Core i5 chips for similar prices.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
35m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
265 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AMD

AMD wants to break back into desktop CPUs in a big way. After debuting its high-end Ryzen 7 chips last month, which go toe-to-toe with Intel's Core i7 lineup, the company is today releasing its mid-range Ryzen 5 CPUs. As you can imagine, they're a direct competitor to Intel's mainstream Core i5 processors. AMD's big selling point? The Ryzen 5 chips offer a lot more bang for your buck.

The lineup ranges from the Ryzen 5 1400 at $169 (a 4-core, 8-thread chip with speeds between 3.2GHz and 3.4GHz) to the $249 1600X CPU (a 6-core, 12-thread chip clocking between 3.6GHz and 4Ghz). Price-wise, they're on-par with the Core i5 family, but AMD claims its chips are much faster. In its own testing, the Ryzen 5 1600X achieved a Cinebench multi-threaded score of 1,239.1, while Intel's Core i5-7600K came in at 662.7. The Intel chip won in a single-threaded Cinebench test, coming in at 179.5 compared to AMD's 161.2, but that's not nearly as big as the gap in multi-threaded performance.

The big takeaway? AMD finally has desktop chips that can directly compete with Intel's most powerful options. It's a good year to be an AMD fan, as we're also expecting to hear more about the company's high-end Vega video cards soon. We saw powerful mid-range GPU options from AMD last year, but it'd be interesting to see how the company's new architecture takes on NVIDIA's in the enthusiast arena.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file