Garmin's new Vivosport tracks reps and stress

In an effort to keep your stress levels low, the vivosmart 3 will keep tabs on your wellness throughout the day and notice when your heart rate increases when you aren't moving. If the built-in graph is on the high side, you can access breathing exercises from the wearable's hidden display. "A longer timeline of stress level is accessible on Garmin Connect which can help customers identify patterns and make lifestyle changes to avoid or better cope with stress-inducing situations," the press release reads.

Lastly, there have been changes to how the device will track your overall fitness "score." Looking at VO2 max (maximal aerobic capacity), the vivosmart will calculate your fitness age and give you an overall idea of how you're doing on the road to becoming more fit.

Sound good? Well, if your Fitbit or other activity tracker has been leaving you wanting for a bit more in terms of features, the vivosmart 3 is available now for $130.