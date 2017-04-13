Tesla's plans to show off its electric semi truck this fall

According to Telsa CEO Elon Musk, the automotive arm of his company will unveil a semi truck this coming September. Musk dropped the news via a tweet. The company is currently gearing up to start full production of the Model 3, set to start being delivered at the end of 2017. But now it looks like Musk is getting ready to dive into into long-haul trucking.
Tesla Semi truck unveil set for September. Team has done an amazing job. Seriously next level.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2017
Musk talked about the semi truck and a minibus last year during an earnings call. It's actually not too surprising that Tesla would get into the semi-truck market. Mercedes and Otto (which was acquired by Uber) both demonstrated the need for autonomous and electric trucks. Tesla making its own model is the next logical step for the company.