Image credit: Zakokor via Getty Images
Twitter wants you to slide into its DMs for account help

You can direct message Twitter Support for account questions and tips.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
12h ago in Internet
Comments
309 Shares
Zakokor via Getty Images

Ever wanted to have a private chat with Twitter to settle your burning questions? At last, you can. As hinted a few weeks ago, Twitter has started offering both tips and account help through direct messages to @support. You're talking to a chatbot and not a live human, but this could still help you deal with abuse, regain control of an account or offer feedback without scrounging around Twitter's website first. It certainly beats having to publicly mention the @support account and hope for the best. Just don't expect them to give you an edit button and you'll be set.

