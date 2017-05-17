"It's a privilege to serve users at this scale," Pichai said, attributing Android's success to the rapid growth of mobile and smartphones in general. For Google, that huge install base means more than just a lot of users buying into its media store and app ecosystem -- it also helps the company shift from its current mobile approach to the next-generation "AI-first approach" that the company has been pushing forward today. As we've seen from the rest of today's announcements, Google plans to put Assistant in everything, and billions of users' data will only help make the platform get smarter even faster.

