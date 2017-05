It was an exciting few hours in Mountain View California on Wednesday when Google took over the Shoreline Amphitheater for its annual I/O Developers Conference. The company announced a bunch of updates to its AI efforts (including Google Assistant), previewed some of the features of the Android O beta, and announced that 360 degree YouTube videos are coming to your living room. Numbers, because how else will you know how much you need to save up for the new standalone Daydream headset?