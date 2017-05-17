Google speeds up transactions even without Android Pay

Another small, but significant update from today's I/O event comes courtesy of the Google Ads and Commerce team this afternoon. According to a blog post, the Google Payments API has been simplified to streamline things for users who might be confused about the difference between their Google Wallet, their Android Pay account and whatever cards they have saved in their browser.
Effectively, the new streamlined system makes any credit or debit card saved anywhere in your Google account available for purchases through any merchant or developer using the Google Payments. That means any card you've used to make a purchase on the Play store or saved in Chrome can now work with Android Pay. The API also extends to third party apps and mobile sites, so vendors can accept payment directly from your Google-linked cards, and you can be spared the headache of keying in your card number on a mobile page for the umpteenth time. (You will, of course, have to confirm any payments via fingerprint first.)
