Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sarah Cooper/ESL
save
Save
share

Facebook will stream live 'Counter-Strike' eSports events

The social network's first foray into eSports will deliver exclusive content in six languages.
Andrew Dalton, @dolftown
44m ago in Internet
Comments
229 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
The crowd after the final match at Intel Extreme Masters Sydney 2017 Sarah Cooper/ESL

Gaming and eSports have definitely hit the mainstream media. In fact, you can find FIFA tournaments live on ESPN and TBS is hyping Counter Strike: Global Offensive games as if they were championship boxing events. With Twitter and Sony already jumping into the lucrative industry, it was only a matter of time before Facebook joined the fray. In an announcement today, eSports leader ESL announced it has cut a deal with the social networking behemoth to stream exclusive events and content in six languages, all of it centered around the elite Rank S Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition.

According to a release, ESL will bring 5,500 hours of esports content to Facebook, with about 1,500 of that exclusive to the platform. That content includes the elite Rank S Counter-Strike: Global Offensive matches as well as ESL One and Intel Extreme Masters events, all of it streamed in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and German. The network has also announced an original 30-minute Facebook Live series that will look back at CS:GO match highlights and showcase top players as well as quickly rising talent.

Facebook and ESL's eSports programming starts streaming in June and fans can tune in on ESEA's Facebook page here.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file