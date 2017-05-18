Facebook will stream live 'Counter-Strike' eSports events

According to a release, ESL will bring 5,500 hours of esports content to Facebook, with about 1,500 of that exclusive to the platform. That content includes the elite Rank S Counter-Strike: Global Offensive matches as well as ESL One and Intel Extreme Masters events, all of it streamed in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and German. The network has also announced an original 30-minute Facebook Live series that will look back at CS:GO match highlights and showcase top players as well as quickly rising talent.

Facebook and ESL's eSports programming starts streaming in June and fans can tune in on ESEA's Facebook page here.