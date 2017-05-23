The Morning After: Tuesday, May 23rd 2017

It bends both ways.

Samsung's extra-stretchable display can survive dents



Samsung's Display arm has a few new prototypes to show off this week, including a "stretchable" 9.1-inch OLED screen that can bend in either direction. If the tech comes to market, it could make for extremely durable screens on your phone, car or watch.

Only when it's ready.

'Red Dead Redemption 2' is delayed until 2018



Rockstar Games announced that we won't get our first current-gen taste of its old-west franchise this year, as Red Dead Redemption 2 has been pushed back until next spring. The company says that: "This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans."



Why not?

HP debuts a tablet for artists at Cannes for some reason



Usually, movies make their debut at Cannes, but HP has decided the event is a perfect place to show off its new tablet and a few Envy laptops. The tablet is the Spectre x2, a Surface Pro-like slate with an Ink-certified stylus and detachable full-size keyboard. It has HP's fast-charging tech, a battery that can last up to eight hours and enough horsepower to support two 4K external monitors -- expect to see it next month with a price tag starting at $1,599.

Both the GS8 and full-sized Galaxy S8+ made the cut.



New in our buyer's guide: The Galaxy S8 and Gear VR controller

Our latest buyer's guide update adds Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+, as well as the company's Gear VR controller. Rounding out the additions, we've added BlueAnt's Pump Zone wireless exercise headphones, which are worth their (sharply reduced) asking price.



Interesting.

Valve quietly hired the team behind 'Kerbal Space Program'



Kerbal Space Program developer Squad is one of the darlings of Steam's early access program, and as it turns out, Valve snapped up the team a few months ago. There's no word on what they're working on, but the move could indicate a deeper commitment to game development.

Let's talk about the future.

Welcome to Tomorrow, the home of stuff that hasn't happened yet



We're adding a new section to Engadget, one that executive editor Dana Wollman says will focus on "the products, technologies ideas and people that will drastically change the way we live." We have over a dozen stories going up this week, covering topics like sex, warfare, video games, big data, solar energy, space, robotics, fashion, media and transportation.

When everyone has the power to destroy the world, no one does.

Nuclear warfare and the technology of peace



"This is what peace looks like in an atomic world: stability balanced on the back of a constant threat. While terrifying in its own way, the idea of mutually assured destruction has effectively halted all world war."



But wait, there's more...