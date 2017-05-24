Ellen coyly hints at return to standup with Netflix special

It's been over 15 years since Ellen DeGeneres took the stage for a proper stand-up special. With a smash hit daytime talk show, a record-setting Twitter account and bonafide American treasure status, DeGeneres doesn't exactly need the exposure of another special, but Netflix has been on a hot streak recently, nabbing up standup specials from comedy heavyweights and up-and-coming talent alike. So, the streaming company reached out to DeGeneres on her platform of choice to see if she'd be game for another solo show. Her response? "OK I'm in."
Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix?— Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017
Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017
Since this was just a Twitter exchange, there are precious few details about the potential comeback special and no release date to speak of yet. Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly dropping a lot of cash attracting comedy's top talent. Deadline Hollywood reports that the company spent $40 million total on a two-part special from Chris Rock last year. The company also released three hours of standup from Dave Chapelle and signed Jerry Seinfeld up for two specials plus a new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee that should drop later this year. DeGeneres, meanwhile, recently launched a digital content network of her own.