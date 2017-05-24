Ellen coyly hints at return to standup with Netflix special

Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix? — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017 Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017

Since this was just a Twitter exchange, there are precious few details about the potential comeback special and no release date to speak of yet. Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly dropping a lot of cash attracting comedy's top talent. Deadline Hollywood reports that the company spent $40 million total on a two-part special from Chris Rock last year. The company also released three hours of standup from Dave Chapelle and signed Jerry Seinfeld up for two specials plus a new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee that should drop later this year. DeGeneres, meanwhile, recently launched a digital content network of her own.