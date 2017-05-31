Waze expands it carpooling experiment across California

Rider limits its drivers to making only two trips per day and they're only reimbursed for mileage ($0.54 per-mile), but the other side of that is the service is far cheaper than competitors. A trip from Oakland to downtown San Francisco runs about $4.50 versus $10 - $12 from the competition. You need to book in advance as well, and there aren't as many drivers around, typically.

With this expansion, that could change -- as could the price for riders. In February, the company formerly known as Google said that if the service caught on riders would possibly have to cough up an extra 15 percent per-ride. We've reached out to the company for more information and will update this post should it arrive