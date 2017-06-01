The Wirecutter's best deals: Save $40 on Amazon's Echo speaker

Street price: $90; MSRP: $98; Deal price: $80

This is a solid price on TP-Link's Wi-Fi range extender, which typically has a street price between $85 and $90. We've seen it as low as $68 twice, but that pricing is more the exception than the rule and occurred once on Tech Monday and another time with a promo code. If you're finding that your Wi-Fi could use a boost in certain areas of your home and don't care to wait for a rock-bottom price, this is a nice opportunity to pick one up at a good discount. Shipping is free.

The TP-Link AC1750 Wi-Fi Range Extender RE450 is our top pick for the best Wi-Fi range extender. David Murphy writes, "If your router needs help getting the Wi-Fi signal to part of your house or apartment, give it a boost with the TP-Link AC1750 Wi-Fi Range Extender RE450. After spending 140 total hours researching Wi-Fi extenders and testing more than 20 over the past year and a half, we've decided that the RE450 is our new recommendation for most people." He continues, "In all of our recent wireless tests, the TP-Link RE450 was faster than all 12 other extenders, including our previous pick, the Netgear EX6200."

Street price: $30; MSRP: $40; Deal price: $20

Here's a nice deal on Logitech's Marathon wireless mouse, which has seen more regular sales since the holiday season of last year. Though it typically sits around $30 and up to $40, we're seeing this $20 deal with far more frequency. Even so, this is still an excellent deal as we haven't seen this mouse lower. Shipping is free with Prime.

The Logitech Marathon M705 is our top pick for the best wireless mouse. Kimber Streams writes, "The Logitech Marathon Mouse M705 is the best mouse for most people. It was our testing panel's favorite, and we think it has the best overall balance of features: medium size, ergonomic shape, six customizable buttons, long battery life, a Unifying Receiver (which lets you use up to six Logitech keyboards and pointing devices on a single USB port), and a three-year limited warranty. When we first recommended the Marathon in July 2014, it cost $50, and it's an even better deal now that the price has dropped to around $30."

Street price: $20; MSRP: $40; Deal price: $17

For those looking to bring some new life to an aging car stereo, this is a good deal on a Bluetooth car kit. The Anker SoundSync Drive has run buyers $20 or more in the last 9 months and rarely sees discounts as it has been in pretty strong demand. As a result, at $17, this is a good price. Shipping is free with Prime.

The Anker SoundSync Drive is our top pick in our Best Bluetooth Kits for Every Car Stereo guide. Nick Guy writes, "If you have an auxiliary-audio input (aux-in) jack, you're in luck, because aux kits are the most-reliable and best-sounding way to add Bluetooth to your car. We recommend Anker's SoundSync Drive because it has great sound quality while playing music, and sounds more intelligible during phone calls than any other model we tested. Its microphone produces a clearer-sounding voice on the other end than any of the options we tested. The other devices we considered all sounded muffled, but Anker's aggressive noise and echo cancellation made voices easier to understand—even with the windows down, driving at 50 mph. Unlike some competitors that have a permanently attached power adapter that monopolizes your car's accessory-power jack, the SoundSync Drive works with any USB power source, such as a USB charging port in your car or a standard USB car charger. (While no charger is included, the Anker is about $10 cheaper than the next-best model.) To use it, simply stick it to your dashboard with the included adhesive backing and press the big button to turn it on whenever you turn on the car. We would prefer it if it turned on and connected automatically, but the Anker's superior voice quality and lower cost ultimately won us over."

Street price: $180; MSRP: $180; Deal price: $140 for Prime members with code ECHOSAVE40

While not the best price we've seen, Prime members can get $40 off with code ECHOSAVE40 on this speaker, which is rarely seen a great sale prices. We've featured two deals as low as $130, but $140 is still a solid price and as good as we've seen in some time. The promo code works for both the black and white colors. Shipping is free.

The Amazon Echo is a speaker we recommend in our Alexa guide. Grant Clauser writes, "Echo, always listening via Amazon's Alexa voice service, lets you play music, order pizza, and get questions answered, and can control popular smart-home devices and 1,000-plus other things."

Clauser continues, "Thanks to the Echo's far-field microphones, Alexa can respond to voice commands from almost anywhere within earshot. And there's no activation button to press. Simply say the trigger word (either "Alexa," "Echo," "Amazon," or "Computer.") followed by what you want to happen, and it will be done—as long as you've set up everything properly and are using the correct command (it's still very much a work in progress and you should set your expectations accordingly). Once you get used to the quirks, using Alexa feels much more natural and responsive than speaking to a phone-based voice assistant like Apple's Siri. As a result, you'll likely find yourself using your phone less frequently when you're at home."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursdays, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go to The Wirecutter.com.