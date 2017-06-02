First ever cross-carrier RCS interconnect in N Amer is live! Now Sprint and Rogers users can message each other over RCS. Many more to come! — Nick Fox (@RealNickFox) June 1, 2017

RCS became standard on all Android phones this year which is good news for Sprint customers since the carrier supports the standard. But for the service to really take off it needs support from all the major carriers so that texts sent between services work just as well as those sent on the same network. Today's news is the first time two North American carriers are interconnected.