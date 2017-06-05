Legacy ports on a MacBook Pro will cost you $1,999

Give our regards to anyone still clutching a four-pin USB cable out there: Apple is slowly winnowing down its MacBook Pro line and eliminating the remaining machines built with anything other than USB-C Thunderbolt ports. After Monday's WWDC 2017 keynote, the low-end 13-inch, non-Retina, non-TouchBar MacBook disappeared from the Apple Store. That leaves the aging MacBook Air or the $1,999 previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro as the only Apple notebooks that won't need a dongle to charge your iPhone.
If you're willing to keep your machine plugged in, on the other hand, Apple's most powerful computer yet actually comes with four USB 3, four USB-C/Thunderbolt ports and a 10-gigabit hardline ethernet jack, for all your various peripheral and backwards-compatible gear needs. It will not, however, fit in your laptop bag.
