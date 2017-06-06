Nintendo hasn't forgotten about 'Pokémon' on the 3DS

Okay, so, today's brief Nintendo Direct didn't reveal the Switch version of Pokemon Sun and Moon, but if you aren't a fan of traditional fighting games and still prefer the 3DS to the Switch (see: battery life) there was still some silver lining for you from today's Pokémon Direct. Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will be released November 17th. The pair will feature pocket monsters not found in the original releases and a different story, along with new features that "will allow you to enjoy your adventure even more, making this truly an 'ultra' title," according to the video. Sure! So, while they're definitely the "latest installments," they really aren't 100 percent new per se.