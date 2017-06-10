Show More Results

Image credit: EA
'Anthem' is BioWare's brand-new open world

It looks like a blend of 'Destiny' and 'Far Cry.'
Jessica Conditt
15m ago in AV
EA

The team behind Mass Effect has something new up its sleeves. BioWare today revealed Anthem, a new open-world franchise seemingly set in a futuristic, jungle-ridden universe. The teaser shows a mech of some kind and a big beastie screeching into the lush wilderness. It definitely has Destiny, Star Wars and Far Cry vibes.

"It is vast, dangerous, beautiful and unexpected," EA executive vice president Patrick Soderlund said.

BioWare will reveal more details about Anthem tomorrow during the Xbox press conference. We'll be live from the show with all the news then, so stay tuned.

The latest Mass Effect game, Andromeda, came out in March to middling reception. It was riddled with technical issues and simply didn't live up to many fans' expectations. BioWare promised to fix the game's most egregious issues in a series of patches coming out over the coming months. This means there's a lot riding on Anthem -- with this brand new IP, BioWare can either redeem its reputation or further flush it down the drain.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

anthem, e32017, ea, ElectronicArts, gaming
By Jessica Conditt @JessConditt

Jessica earned her BA in journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School in 2011, and she's written for online outlets since 2008, with four years as senior reporter at Joystiq. She specializes in covering independent video games and esports, and she strives to tell human stories within the broader tech industry. Jessica is also a sci-fi novelist with a completed manuscript floating through the mysterious ether of potential publishers.

