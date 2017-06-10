Recommended Reading: Netflix trims its library of original shows

'The Get Down,' 'Sense8'
Cancellations Signal
That Netflix's Originals
Are 'Destructible'
Daniel Holloway, Variety
Variety
In the span of about a week, Netflix cancelled both The Get Down and Sense8 -- two noteworthy series from its slate of original shows. The streaming service seemingly renewed everything, but now a couple of its more anticipated shows won't return. Variety has a look at what this means for the company, including reasons why these two shows in particular won't be coming back. It turns out producing a Baz Luhrmann show is even more expensive than initially anticipated.