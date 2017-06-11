Watch Microsoft's Xbox E3 2017 event live right here at 5PM ET

Microsoft is getting down to business a little early this year and kicking off its E3 announcements on Sunday. We're on the scene in Los Angeles ready to bring you all of the news as its announced -- including the latest on Project Scorpio. However, if you'd like to follow the action on stage live, you can do so with Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Mixer streams. The event is also available on Xbox consoles and broadcast live on Fuse (the TV channel). Just remember: The news is always best served with our witty commentary on the side, so you'll want to keep an eye on our liveblog as well. Microsoft's big event starts at 5PM ET/2PM PT, and we've embedded the livestream down below to make things easy for you.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

Watch live video from Xbox on www.twitch.tv