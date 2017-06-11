'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' will hit Xbox One this year

That sounds harsh, but it's not unfair. It's true, Battlegrounds is an addictive, tense and genuinely fun experience -- but the PC version of the game is plagued by glitches, broken physics and frequent game crashes. So why the exclusivity? Microsoft's console has a system for releasing unfinished games as preview content. Sony's doesn't.

Hopefully, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will run better on the Xbox One than it does on most PCs -- but even if it doesn't, it might be worth playing anyway. After all, three million PC gamers can't be wrong ...can they?