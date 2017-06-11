The beautiful 'Ori and the Will of the Wisp' comes to Xbox One

Little over a year since physical copies of the award-winning Ori and the Blind Forest hit stores, and we finally have a sequel. Yep, Ori and the Will of the Wisp looks to be an even more sumptuous two-dimensional platformer, and will arrive with Xbox One X optimizations as well as a 4K option if you have the appropriate hardware. We're hoping it will be a little bit more forgiving than the original -- or maybe that was half of the charm? There's no word yet on release date, but we'll update you when we know more.