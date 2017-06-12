A new 'Shadow of the Colossus' HD remake is coming in 2018

PlayStation 4 users are getting a new remake of Shadow of the Colossus next year, Sony has just announced at its E3 2017 keynote. The action-adventure game originally came out in 2005 for the PlayStation 2, and then it was remastered in 2011 with "high-definition" graphics. But lots of things have changed since then, with consoles like the PS4 becoming increasingly more powerful, so you can't blame Sony for wanting to take another stab at such a classic title. And if the first Shadow of the Colussus trailer is any indication, this remake promises to be much better than the last. There's no specific release date yet, but at least you know it's (hopefully) happening at some point in 2018.