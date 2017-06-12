The Xbox One X will be great ... next year

It's true of any new console release. Give it a year, and most of the initial launch problems will be ironed out. That's particularly the case with the Xbox One X, an incredibly powerful machine that's more prepared for the future than it is for today. Just like with the PlayStation 4 Pro, it's a bit of an aspirational product -- a sign that you're a real-life 4K Gamer. But at the end of the day, bragging rights aren't nearly as fulfilling as having a mature system with a rich library of games you'd actually want to play.

During its E3 press conference today, Microsoft showed off several Xbox One X enhanced titles that will take advantage of the system's hardware. Forza Motorsport 7 and the long-awaited Crackdown 3 will both be ready for the console's launch on November 7th. But we'll have to wait much longer for even more impressive titles, like Metro: Exodus and Assassin's Creed: Origins. And even though they all look like solid games, they're not exactly "system sellers," the sort of high-profile titles that'll persuade someone to pick up a new console.

Confusing matters even more is that none of those games are completely exclusive to the Xbox One X. They'll all work on earlier Xbox One consoles, albeit with significantly worse graphics. So when faced with the choice of spending $250 on the Xbox One S and $500 on the One X, many buyers could just choose to save some money. While this cross-compatibility is admittedly a pro-consumer move, it also means there are fewer compelling reasons to invest in the new console.

Come next year, we'll undoubtedly see many more titles that take advantage of the Xbox One X. And within a few years, I wouldn't be surprised if Microsoft started excluding older Xbox titles from particularly demanding games. That'll undoubtedly be controversial (I can almost hear the cries of gamers across the land already), but it's also necessary for the Xbox ecosystem to evolve. That's something that would happen naturally in the past as we moved to entirely new consoles, but Microsoft will have to force it because it's sticking with the Xbox One platform for now.

It's also worth waiting on the Xbox One X if you have any VR ambitions. Microsoft said last year that the system was built with VR in mind, and it has all of the hardware it needs to power virtual-reality headsets. But the company was strangely quiet about VR at E3 this year. That's not a great sign, since Sony managed to deliver PlayStation VR last fall on the original PS4, a far slower platform. It's a question of when, not if, Microsoft will bring VR to the Xbox One X, but it might be smart to hold off for bundled deals when it actually appears.