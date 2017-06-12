Uber's second-in-command leaves the company

David Richter, Uber's strategic initiatives VP, will fill Michael's shoes. Michael's email doesn't provide any insights as to why he's leaving, but he says he was "committed" to creating an inclusive business division from day one.

Of course, the reality isn't quite so squeaky clean. Michael has been accused of participating in and trying to conceal a controversial executive visit to an "escort-karaoke bar" in 2014, and supposedly talked about hiring investigators to dig up dirt. If the allegations are accurate, he was complicit in the sexism and overall shady behavior that prompted Holder's probe in the first place -- how do you trust that Uber will deal with improprieties when one of Kalanick's closest lieutenants is sweeping them under the rug? Michael's departure won't necessarily solve systemic issues overnight, but it could signal that Uber is serious about mending its ways.