Compete with Xbox friends when 'Rocket League' arrives on Switch

Rocket League is coming to the Nintendo Switch. That alone is big news, but bigger yet? When it's released this holiday, you'll be able to play against folks on Steam and Xbox One. That's right: When developer Psyonix said that they had cross-platform multiplayer figured out, the studio wasn't bluffing. If it sounds familiar, that's because Microsoft announced that Minecraft would offer cross-play between Nintendo's portable/home console hybrid earlier this week. The port will have Mario and Luigi hats and a few battle cars exclusive to the platform as well. What's more, it'll offer local multiplayer and support up to eight people playing together online.