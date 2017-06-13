Show More Results

E3 hasn’t forgotten about PC gaming

There's a lot more going on than just the console wars.

Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
13m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
54 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    While consoles hog the bulk of the spotlight at E3, PC gaming is still a big part of the convention. Intel held its first-ever E3 event yesterday, where it announced the VR Challenger League, an eSports competition dedicated solely to virtual reality games like The Unspoken and Echo Arena. It's partnering with Oculus and ESL to make that happen, so it actually has a shot at making VR eSports a thing.

    During E3's PC Gaming Show yesterday, we saw some long-awaited upgrades for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (vaulting and weather, oh my!), and Microsoft unveiled Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, a completely remastered version of its classic RTS. Additionally, we caught glimpses of Battletech, the new strategy game in the MechWarrior universe, Cliff Bleszinski's multi-player shooter Lawbreakers and Total War: Warhammer 2.

    As for hardware, Alienware unveiled some speedy gaming monitors, as well as several new keyboards and mice. Logitech also announced its PowerPlay and Lightspeed tech, which brings low-latency and wireless charging to cordless gaming mice. And, not surprisingly, Logitech also has two new wireless mice compatible with those offerings. Be prepared to shell out at least $200 to jump on the PowerPlay and Lightspeed bandwagon, though.

    Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file