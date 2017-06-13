Facebook is making a reality show with a former 'Ninja Warrior' producer

In the show, one contestant from every state will compete in a series of games as they battle it out for a $500,000 prize. The reality series reportedly comes from American Ninja Warrior producer Arthur Smith and has already begun production in Los Angeles. It joins Loosely Exactly Nicole -- an MTV castaway -- on Facebook's growing slate of original content.

Last month, Business Insider reported that Facebook intended to announce around two dozen new shows for their programming lineup. The push is being spearheaded by CollegeHumor co-founder Ricky Van Veen and recent hire Mina Lefevre, previously of MTV.

There aren't any details yet on a premiere date or episode count. But those two dozens shows were expected to be announced this month. So, we could be in for more programming news very soon.