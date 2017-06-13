Twitter DM buttons let brands help (or sell to) users

In Focus Features' case, it's using the feature to take you to Fandango, where it's selling tickets for its movies. Its also using buttons to play trivia with its followers -- and yes, your final score comes with a button you can click for easy sharing. This is but the latest in a series of direct messaging features Twitter has introduced over the past few months in its quest to become the perfect customer service platform.

Back in May, the company launched a feature called "Cards" that companies could add to their tweets. Since clicking on a card takes you to a DM conversation with that account, it complements the social network's button that does the opposite. Together, they could lead to a pretty seamless interaction with various brands' bots. Twitter will start rolling out the new feature today, so you can expect to see buttons on both iOS and Android apps, as well as on the web and on desktop clients soon.