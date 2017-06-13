Uber board member resigns after making a sexist remark

Bonderman has been working with Uber's board for the past few months to give the ride-hailing firm's work culture a much-needed overhaul. The company has been in hot water ever since it was rocked by a serious sexual harassment allegation by a former engineer, among many other issues. As a result, Uber chief Travis Kalanick has gone on a personal leave and will come back to a stripped-down role.

Ariana Huffington said she "appreciate[s] David doing the right thing for Uber at this time of critical cultural changes at the company." As for Mr. Bonderman, he explained that he "came across in a way that was the opposite of what [he] intended, but [he] understand[s] the destructive effect it had, and [he] take[s] full responsibility for that."

He also said in a statement: