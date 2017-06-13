Uber board member resigns after making a sexist remark

Are you familiar with David Bonderman? If not, you might now remember him as the Uber board member who resigned because he made sexist remark during a meeting meant to address the company's toxic, misogynistic culture. At the meeting, board member Ariana Huffington said that one woman on the board often leads to another, and Bonderman apparently replied that "it's much more likely to be more talking." He apologized after seeing his fellow board members' horrified reactions but ultimately decided to leave as he does "not want [his] comments to create distraction."
Bonderman has been working with Uber's board for the past few months to give the ride-hailing firm's work culture a much-needed overhaul. The company has been in hot water ever since it was rocked by a serious sexual harassment allegation by a former engineer, among many other issues. As a result, Uber chief Travis Kalanick has gone on a personal leave and will come back to a stripped-down role.
Ariana Huffington said she "appreciate[s] David doing the right thing for Uber at this time of critical cultural changes at the company." As for Mr. Bonderman, he explained that he "came across in a way that was the opposite of what [he] intended, but [he] understand[s] the destructive effect it had, and [he] take[s] full responsibility for that."
He also said in a statement:
"I do not want my comments to create distraction as Uber works to build a culture of which we can be proud. I need to hold myself to the same standards that we're asking Uber to adopt. Therefore, I have decided to resign from Uber's board of directors, effective tomorrow morning."