When I was a kid with the original Nintendo Entertainment System, I of course played Duck Hunt. Fast forward 25 years and I did so in virtual reality, live on stage at E3 in front of the entire internet with Duck Season -- a tribute to the classic NES title. What was my high score? And, more importantly, how often did I shoot my hunting companion, an anthropomorphic dog that looks ripped straight out of Five Nights at Freddy's? You'll have to watch the above video to find out.