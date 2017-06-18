The Indie Megabooth is a calm bubble floating above E3 chaos

We asked a trio of independent developers about how it felt to showcase their work in the Indie Megabooth, attached to the most prominent video game convention of the year. In the video above, we hear directly from Nathanael Weiss, the creator of Songbringer; Jacob Burgess, a voice actor in Masquerada; and Ben Myres, game designer of Semblance.

