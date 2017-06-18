The Indie Megabooth is a calm bubble floating above E3 chaos

One of the best experiences at E3 wasn't actually at E3. The Devolver parking lot was positioned directly across the street from the flashing lights, gigantic banners and thumping booths packed inside of the Los Angeles Convention Center, and it offered a calm yet energetic alternative to the mainstream madness. This year, the Indie Megabooth shared Devolver's lot, exposing a rotating selection of independent games each day to the periphery of E3 -- which was plenty. Trust.
We asked a trio of independent developers about how it felt to showcase their work in the Indie Megabooth, attached to the most prominent video game convention of the year. In the video above, we hear directly from Nathanael Weiss, the creator of Songbringer; Jacob Burgess, a voice actor in Masquerada; and Ben Myres, game designer of Semblance.
