The Morning After: Monday, June 19th 2017

Talks are 'promising'.Elon Musk says Los Angeles is open to using his traffic tunnels

Musk might just his first boring customer. The tech entrepreneur says he's having "promising conversations" with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti about using The Boring Company's technology as part of a larger underground network that would shuttle cars, bikes and people.

Bill Nye will save the world with science and Netflix

Bill Nye's Netflix talk show is coming back for another season. The streaming platform has released an official teaser for Bill Nye Saves the World's second season, which the science educator has posted on Facebook. It starts by showing anti-science tweets and those calling Nye a "totalitarian eugenicist in a fake lab coat," "Bill Lie the Pseudoscience Guy," a quack and even Satan, to drive home the point that the world needs more saving.

The hero's next game is more about the man behind the mask than the web slinger.Insomniac's 'Spider-Man' gets what it means to be Peter Parker

When Sony revealed that Insomniac games was working on a PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man game set in an original universe, the specter of another game hung over the announcement -- 2004's Spider-Man 2. This movie tie-in is widely regarded as the game that perfected web swinging, as well as the title that no subsequent Spider-Man game ever lived up to. Creative director Bryan Intihar is aware of the stigma, but he doesn't seem worried. He's confident the new game will make players feel like Spider-Man. His goal is more complicated, however: He wants players to feel like Peter Parker.

