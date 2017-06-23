Wallet-busting Galaxy Note 8 expected to launch in September

As previous reports have noted, the Note 8 will have a dual camera setup on the back of the phone and come with 6BG of RAM. It will also, reportedly, come in black, blue and gold shades and have a 6.3-inch Infinity Display. Notably, the latest Note model will have a 3,300 mAh battery, which is a lower capacity than the Note 7's 3,500 mAh version and probably a response to the Note 7's disastrous penchant for exploding.

The issues surrounding the Note 7 didn't seem to hurt Galaxy S8 sales earlier this year and if timed right, the Note 8's release may come before the iPhone 8's, giving it a slight sales advantage with impatient customers.