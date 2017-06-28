Qualcomm's new fingerprint sensors work underwater

The sensors, expected in the first half of 2018, can even be used underwater, and can detect heart beat and blood flow whether the screen is on or off.

The company's also announced it plan to improve its entry-level gear with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core chips.

Built on a 14nm process, these chips offer a marked step up from their 435 processor predecessor, including a four-hour battery life extension and a 25 percent increase in graphics performance.

It's also the first time its 400 tier supports real-time bokeh effect, where you can blur the background of a photo before taking it, which will go nicely with the chip's support for dual cameras and FHD+ resolution.

Keep an eye on the likes of Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi -- this chip will likely appear on their low- to mid-priced phones.