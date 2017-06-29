The Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on a PSVR gaming bundle

Street price: $500; MSRP: $500; Deal price: $450 with code EMCRGCJ33

This is the best price we've seen on a PlayStation VR Bundle that includes the PlayStation Camera and PlayStation Move controllers in addition to the PlayStation VR Core and PlayStation VR Worlds Game disk. Use coupon code EMCRGCJ33 to get $50 off, dropping the price to $450 (you must agree to subscribe to the Newegg newsletter, which is free, as part of using the code). While we've seen the standalone VR core as low as $300 just once, the other components still add up, so this is a quick and easy way to get the entire setup at a discount. Shipping is free.

The PlayStation VR is our PS4 owners pick in our guide to the best VR headsets for PC and PS4. Signe Brewster wrote, "Sony's PlayStation VR headset can't track you quite as well as the competition can, but it's good enough to provide a fun, solid virtual reality gaming experience. If you own a PlayStation 4 or 4 Pro (or would rather buy one than an expensive gaming PC), the PSVR's $500 price tag makes it an easy pick. There are plenty of games to choose from—including PSVR exclusives like Rez Infinite as well as games like EVE: Valkyrie that are available on Vive and Rift—its camera and controllers are PlayStation accessories you may already own, and it's easy to get into if you're already familiar with the PlayStation's user interface. Two of my testers also chose it as the most comfortable headset (the other two picked the Rift)."

Street price: $360; MSRP: $360; Deal price: $260 with code ECHO2PACK

While the single Echo for $130 deal has ended for now, those looking for two Echos can get the same per unit price with this new promo. Add two Echos to cart and use promo code ECHO2PACK to see the price drop to $130 each, a $100 savings off of full price.

The Amazon Echo is a speaker we recommend in our Alexa guide. Grant Clauser writes, "Echo, always listening via Amazon's Alexa voice service, lets you play music, order pizza, and get questions answered, and can control popular smart-home devices and 1,000-plus other things."

Clauser continues, "Thanks to the Echo's far-field microphones, Alexa can respond to voice commands from almost anywhere within earshot. And there's no activation button to press. Simply say the trigger word (either "Alexa," "Echo," "Amazon," or "Computer.") followed by what you want to happen, and it will be done—as long as you've set up everything properly and are using the correct command (it's still very much a work in progress and you should set your expectations accordingly). Once you get used to the quirks, using Alexa feels much more natural and responsive than speaking to a phone-based voice assistant like Apple's Siri. As a result, you'll likely find yourself using your phone less frequently when you're at home."

Street price: $12; MSRP: $15; Deal price: 2 for $10

This is a great buy one get one free deal for our top pick sleeping mask for travel. We normally see this sleep mask stay close to its $12 street price, so this price of $10 for 2 sleep masks is an excellent deal, matching the lowest we've seen a price on an individual sleep mask during a lightning deal. You'll need to add 2 sleep masks to your cart and then you'll see the discounted price during checkout.

The Nidra Deep Rest is our top pick for sleeping mask in our guide to the best gear for travel. WC Staff wrote, "When bright lights hamper peaceful shut-eye, we recommend the light-blocking, contoured Nidra Deep Rest sleep mask. Of the six masks we tested on six different faces, the Nidra blocked the most light on the most faces. It's contoured to rest on your face like a pair of soft goggles, with fabric lenses that sit around your eyes (instead of directly over them). This design provides more space for your eyes to flutter during REM sleep, ensuring that you come through red-eye flights with less redness in your eyes. Makeup wearers will also appreciate that, with the Nidra's elevated eye cups, there's a smaller chance of smudging."

Street price: $104; MSRP: $104; Deal price: $83

This is a great deal on our upgrade pick instant-read thermometer. This is the lowest price we've seen on new models of the Thermapen Mk4. The only time we've seen a lower price is when they were "open-box" units, and even then it was only $3 dollars cheaper. This comes with a full 2-year warranty from ThermoWorks. Available in red, white, and blue with $4 flat-rate shipping.

The ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 is our serious upgrade pick in our guide for the best instant-read thermometer. Kevin Purdy said, "If you're looking for more precision in your cooking, you should upgrade to the Thermapen Mk4. Like the "classic" Thermapen, the new model hits a close temperature in two seconds, then a precise temperature in about three seconds. It has a long fold-out probe and large display, and it'll last a very long time with only rare calibrations. The few features added were smart: an automatic backlight, screen rotation, and motion-based sleep and wake-up. It's also more waterproof than the prior model, and it switched from drawing power from a coin battery (that you never have on hand) to a single AAA battery."

