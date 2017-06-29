The Morning After: Thursday, June 29th 2017





There will be others.

Vivo prototype is the first phone with a fingerprint scanner under its screen



We've heard that Apple is working on an in-screen fingerprint scanner for future iPhones, but Chinese company Vivo has managed to cram the tech into a phone first. At MWC Shanghai, it showed off an implementation of Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint solution working underneath an OLED display, and even with the device submerged in water. The only bad news: On the prototype, recognition is slower than we're used to and the sensing target area is pretty small.



Perfect.

LG's 77-inch Wallpaper TV is selling for the low, low price of $20k.



The only question now is where you'll put it.



Hospitals, commercial companies and a major port are among the affected.

US hit by cyberattack that targeted Ukraine and Russia



A cyberattack that made its way through eastern Europe has landed in the US, affecting hospitals, Nabisco, Oreo and the pharmaceutical company Merck. Even a major Los Angeles port was forced to stop operations because of the attack. FedEx also experienced disruptions in its TNT Express delivery service. The virus is thought to be a version of the "Petya" ransomware and, like the WannaCry virus that wreaked international havoc in May, it appears to take advantage of a Microsoft Windows flaw uncovered by the NSA and published online by hackers.



The hackers sure don't seem like they expect to make money.

Recent 'NotPetya' attacks might not be ransomware at all



That attack? Well, security researchers, including Kaspersky Lab, believe that the malware that invaded those computers was only masquerading as ransomware to lure the media into covering it as a follow-up to the WannaCry incidents. While its developers painstakingly tried to make it look like ransomware, the researchers say it's actually what you call a "wiper," since it overwrites parts that a disk needs to run. It doesn't encrypt those parts, so you can regain access to them after you pay -- it just completely erases them.



Upgrades for its entry- and mid-level cameras.Canon keeps its DSLR cameras light while upgrading sensors



The EOS 6D Mark II improves on the past model in nearly every way, offering more connection options, resolution, much faster autofocus and higher sensitivity, while retaining the light weight and good handling we liked about the original. It falls down in a key area, however, offering just 1080p video resolution rather than the 4K you'd expect in a modern DSLR. Canon has also upgraded its lightweight EOS Rebel SL2. It replaces the four-year-old Rebel SL1 and brings it to a much more modern standard, thanks mostly to a new 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor. At the same time, it only gains one pound of weight, going from 407 to 453 grams.

Who needs theaters?

Netflix's latest movie 'Okja' debuts with Dolby Atmos surround sound



Snowpiercer director Bong Joon Ho's latest movie is now streaming on Netflix, and it's the first one on the service that supports Dolby's Atmos 3D sound technology. Right now you'll need an Xbox One to make it work, while support on LG TVs is coming soon -- hopefully before flicks like Death Note and Bright arrive later this year.

Making money.

Surprise, Google is already thinking about how to place ads in VR



Google's Area 120 incubator is currently testing a new ad format on the Cardboard and Daydream VR experiences as well as Samsung's Gear VR, and it's encouraging VR developers to sign up for an early access program.



Something to think about.

Xiaomi's laser projector puts a 150-inch 1080p screen on your wall



We've seen a few laser projectors over the years, but this Mi Laser setup is based on tech used in Chinese movie theaters. Combined with Texas Instruments' DLP tech, it manages to keep the price down to a reasonable $1,470, but you'll need to be in China to buy one.



