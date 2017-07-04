GTA modding tool quietly reappears after legal threats

While this obviously bodes well for the modding community, this isn't a completely unexpected turn of events. On June 23rd, fans were given a glimmer of hope that suggested the situation had begun to resolve itself with OpenIV quietly releasing an update that contained a few bug fixes. Alongside the surprise patch, GTA developers Rockstar released a statement claiming that they'd no longer seek legal action against modders creating single player content, implying that online mods will continue to be targeted.

Following the download link going back up, the mod creators confirmed in a statement to Kotaku that "The development of OpenIV will be continued soon." This means that while fans can continue to download the software, surroundings legal issues may shape how the project continues in the future. With Take Two's last statement merely saying that they won't "generally" take legal action against third party projects, for many weary modders, the lack of clarity means that this dispute is still far from resolved.