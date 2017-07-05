Nike will also sell sneakers on Instagram

Based on what we know about Instagram's plans of expanding beyond photo-sharing, Nike might have joined the list of companies that can use the app's "shopping tags" launched back in 2016. When you tap on an ad posted by a brand that can take advantage of the feature, the tags pop up with the descriptions and prices of the items in the advertisement. Some tags may even send you straight to the company's website or app to complete the checkout process. If that's the case, you'll soon be able to shop straight from Nike's feed -- you may want to keep those credit cards out of reach if you really just want to window shop.