There’s a college scholarship for talented ‘Overwatch’ players

If that wasn't cool enough, UCI has promised to provide participants in the program with a "professional-grade infrastructure" to help coach and improve their performance.

While there's been a bit of doom and gloom surrounding Overwatch's position as an eSport, it appears that the game was chosen as the next scholarship candidate thanks to the university's recent competitive success. With its Overwatch team winning the Tespa Summer Series last year, it seems as though California Irvine wants to double down on its winning streak.

This scholarship program comes at a good time, with Blizzard currently gearing up for the impending launch of its official Overwatch League. With older tournaments resulting in spiraling costs and disgruntled eSports teams, this new league promises to foster a less pricey and more inviting competitive scene around the hugely popular shooter.

While the new League is still a bit of an unknown quantity, let's just hope that UCI's coaches can use their expertise to come online and teach Competitive players how to actually move the payload.