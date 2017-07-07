ESPN's X Games will stream live in VR on Samsung headsets

ESPN's X Games are just the latest event to be broadcast in VR, live or otherwise. The NCAA streamed several rounds of March Madness, while in May, The PGA Tour streamed a single hole of The Players Championship and Fox Sports aired the Championship League final.

Not all big events have fully implemented the tech, as this year's Superbowl was screened in a "VR suite" where viewers could watch the 2D broadcast in a 3D virtual lounge. But Samsung's clearly keen to get alternative sports content on to its Gear VR platform, as this X Games partnership follows up on the company's plans to add UFC fights to the headset and app's broadcasting schedule.