ESPN's X Games will stream live in VR on Samsung headsets

Next week at its July 13th to 16th Minneapolis competition, the X Games will livestream its first event in VR. Thanks to its partnership with Samsung, though, it seems you'll only be able to watch it on a Samsung Gear VR headset through its dedicated app. Feature segments and commentary will be spliced between coverage of three events -- Skateboard Vert, BMX Street and Skateboard Street Amateurs -- and broadcast to Gear VR headsets in 48 countries.
ESPN's X Games are just the latest event to be broadcast in VR, live or otherwise. The NCAA streamed several rounds of March Madness, while in May, The PGA Tour streamed a single hole of The Players Championship and Fox Sports aired the Championship League final.
Not all big events have fully implemented the tech, as this year's Superbowl was screened in a "VR suite" where viewers could watch the 2D broadcast in a 3D virtual lounge. But Samsung's clearly keen to get alternative sports content on to its Gear VR platform, as this X Games partnership follows up on the company's plans to add UFC fights to the headset and app's broadcasting schedule.