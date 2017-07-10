LG Q6 matches big FullVision displays to midrange phones

We loved LG's G6 and its 18:9 aspect ratio FullVision screen, and now the company will offer that setup in several smaller, lower-priced phones. While the G6+ takes care of the high-end with more storage and premium sound, the Q6+, Q6 and Q6α are aimed squarely at midrange buyers. Instead of the G6's Snapdragon 821 CPU and a 5.7-inch display, all three feature last year's Snapdragon 435 chip and 5.5-inch 2,160 x 1,080 displays.

Where each individual model differs is in the memory setup available: