Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG
save
Save
share

LG Q6 matches big FullVision displays to midrange phones

The Q6+, Q6 and Q6α bring several takes on the 'G6 mini' concept.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
9m ago in Mobile
Comments
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
LG

We loved LG's G6 and its 18:9 aspect ratio FullVision screen, and now the company will offer that setup in several smaller, lower-priced phones. While the G6+ takes care of the high-end with more storage and premium sound, the Q6+, Q6 and Q6α are aimed squarely at midrange buyers. Instead of the G6's Snapdragon 821 CPU and a 5.7-inch display, all three feature last year's Snapdragon 435 chip and 5.5-inch 2,160 x 1,080 displays.

Where each individual model differs is in the memory setup available:

Q6+: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM
Q6: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM
Q6α: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

The (unspecified) price of each version will slide to match its capacity, but otherwise, the features are the same, and most importantly so are its sleek looks with that bezel-less front. They're all built on an aluminum frame, with the G6's new facial recognition feature, as well as a 100-degree wide angle front facing camera for selfies, with a 13MP rear camera and 3,000mAh battery. All three will go on sale next month in Asia, before launching in the rest of the world (including North America) later.

Key Specifications: *

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 435 Mobile Platform

Display: 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision Display (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi)

Memory:
Q6+: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM
Q6: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM
Q6α: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

Camera: Rear 13MP Standard Angle / Front 5MP Wide Angle

Battery: 3,000mAh (embedded)

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Size: 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm

Weight: 149g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 / NFC / USB Type-B 2.0

Colors:
Q6+: Astro Black / Ice Platinum / Marine Blue
Q6: Astro Black / Ice Platinum / Mystic White / Terra Gold
Q6α: Astro Black / Ice Platinum / Terra Gold

Other: Face Recognition / Google Assistant / Square Camera / Steady Record / FM Radio

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file