LG Q6 matches big FullVision displays to midrange phones

The (unspecified) price of each version will slide to match its capacity, but otherwise, the features are the same, and most importantly so are its sleek looks with that bezel-less front. They're all built on an aluminum frame, with the G6's new facial recognition feature, as well as a 100-degree wide angle front facing camera for selfies, with a 13MP rear camera and 3,000mAh battery. All three will go on sale next month in Asia, before launching in the rest of the world (including North America) later.
Key Specifications: *
Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 435 Mobile Platform
Display: 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision Display (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi)
Memory:
Q6+: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM
Q6: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM
Q6α: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM
Camera: Rear 13MP Standard Angle / Front 5MP Wide Angle
Battery: 3,000mAh (embedded)
Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Size: 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm
Weight: 149g
Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 / NFC / USB Type-B 2.0
Colors:
Q6+: Astro Black / Ice Platinum / Marine Blue
Q6: Astro Black / Ice Platinum / Mystic White / Terra Gold
Q6α: Astro Black / Ice Platinum / Terra Gold
Other: Face Recognition / Google Assistant / Square Camera / Steady Record / FM Radio