Link your Blizzard and Bungie accounts in time for ‘Destiny 2’

Okay, that's not as good as getting your hands on the sequel to the intergalactic grind-fest as soon as everyone else, but it has its benefits. Authenticating your account lets you sign into the services that Bungie.net offers, which should appeal to the Blizzard faithful and newcomers alike. These include access to the Bungie forums, special offers, and the ability to redeem codes for special in-game items, like emblems. Gamers with PlayStation Network IDs and Xbox gamertags already had the option available to them. You can find out more about linking your profiles here.

Blizzard account authentication is live. Blizzard accounts may now be linked to https://t.co/4ucwiEYycJ profiles: https://t.co/MgxGthKirX — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) July 12, 2017

Bungie announced in May that PC gamers will have to download the Blizzard app to play Destiny 2, and its beta. Using the service formerly known as Battle.net makes sense. It gives those hooked up to Blizzard's gaming hub access to chat functionality and the ability to see when friends are online. These types of social interactions could also draw more Blizzard players to Destiny 2 (which probably factored into publisher Activision Blizzard's decision to link the two gaming networks).

Destiny 2 lands on PC on October 24th -- over a month after it arrives on consoles. Yes, the extra wait sucks, but at least those of you with powerful gaming rigs will be able to play it at a solid 60fps.