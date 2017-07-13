EE is offering six-month Apple Music trials with ‘free’ data

As it's an extension of the existing deal EE has with Apple, subscribers who previously took advantage of the offer will still be able to redeem six months of free streaming data. It's a blessing for those who became fully paid customers when the trial expired, but for others it's a gesture that they won't be able to take advantage of.

Since Three's announcement, rival companies have rushed to direct the attention from the #GoBinge provider. Zero-rating services isn't a new phenomenon, but now that mobile providers are required to offer free roaming across the EU, companies are seeking new avenues in order to better their counterparts.

In another piece of related news, EE confirmed that it's extending its partnership with Sainsbury's to open 100 new stores inside supermarket branches. As part of a retail revamp, the company says it will create "new store formats" that include Showcase stores that offer dedicated Help Hubs, pop-up shops, cabins and a roving vans that can provide assistance to customers in the more remote areas of the UK.