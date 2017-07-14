Oculus permanently discounts Rift and Touch bundle to $499

If you can't spare $399 for the Oculus Rift and Touch bundle while it's still on sale, don't worry. The Facebook-owned company is permanently dropping the all-in-one package's price to $499 once the sale ends in around six weeks. A bundle would've cost you almost $800 when the VR headset first became available until it got a $200 price cut (repriced to $598) in March. Another $99 off is a pretty sweet deal if you really can't buy the package anytime soon, considering a standalone Rift and a pair of Touch controllers will already set you back $400 and $99, respectively.