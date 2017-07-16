Porsche installs its first high-speed electric car chargers

It won't stop there, of course. Another high-speed station is under construction at Porsche's American headquarters in Atlanta, and the firm expects to ramp up installations by the time the Mission E arrives in 2019. In other words, early adopters will have at least some options for topping up quickly.

Porsche won't be alone for long. It's partnering with other car companies on installing 350kW-capable charging stations across Europe, and Tesla vows to compete with even faster chargers. Still, it's a start -- it's laying the groundwork for a time when you'll rarely have to think about where and when to charge an EV.