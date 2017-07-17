US lifts laptop ban from final Middle Eastern airline

Last March, the US banned most electronics from the cabins of Middle Eastern airlines headed to the US. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ban — which disallowed cameras, laptops and other larger gadgets — was instated in one major airport each in Abut Dhabi, Dubai, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco and Turkey, along with two airports in Saudi Arabia. The ban only affected flights entering the US from these countries. The DHS considered banning laptops on flights from Europe, as well, but has not moved to implement such an order, as yet.

According to Reuters, the ban has been lifted from airlines as they comply with new security requirements for all airlines. We've reached out to DHS and TSA for confirmation and more details on this story and will update the post when we hear back.