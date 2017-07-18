Clinton, Romney campaign managers unite to fight election hacking

There are already a few early examples of potential solutions. The alliance will look at using blockchain technology to ensure the integrity of your vote, and wants to devise "playbooks" that campaigns and election overseers can use to beef up their security. Naturally, countering disinformation campaigns is important. The team even wants to explore methods for deterring cyberattacks in the first place, although that's only going to have a limited effect on some perpetrators.

There's no specific timetable for accomplishing these objectives, and there aren't any immediate partners. Any success will hinge on rallying support. Still, it's easy to see this getting some traction. The big names attached to DDD could help get its foot in the door, but there's also a basic reality in the US: there isn't a thorough, cohesive national strategy for protecting election infrastructure against cyberattacks. The group might not have all the answers, but it could establish a baseline level of security that makes it harder for hackers to run amok.